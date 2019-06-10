Job opportunities in the Triad

Career Expo: The city of Winston-Salem will hold a public works career expo this Wednesday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building. (Enter through Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard).The city plans to fill more than 80 vacancies for maintenance workers, vehicle operators, and equipment operators. Bring an ID and resume so you can complete an application on-site. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/the-city-of-winston-salem-seeks-to-fill-over-80-vacancies-at-upcoming-career-expo

(JOBS) Earth Fare is looking to fill 100 positions in High Point. Earth Fare, which focuses on specialty and organic foods, is set to open a new store in High Point this summer. Both full-time and part-time positions are needed. An extended job fair is set for June 12 through June 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at Courtyard by Marriott located at 4400 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Interested applicants should apply online prior to the hiring event.

Be prepared to talk about your qualifications and share scheduling availability at the job fair. The new High Point store will be located in the Palladium Shopping Center.