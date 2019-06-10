Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Job opportunities in the Triad

Job opportunities in the Triad

Verne HillJun 10, 2019Comments Off on Job opportunities in the Triad

Like

Career Expo:  The city of Winston-Salem will hold a public works career expo this Wednesday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building. (Enter through Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard).The city plans to fill more than 80 vacancies for maintenance workers, vehicle operators, and equipment operators. Bring an ID and resume so you can complete an application on-site.   https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/the-city-of-winston-salem-seeks-to-fill-over-80-vacancies-at-upcoming-career-expo

 

(JOBS) Earth Fare is looking to fill 100 positions in High Point.   Earth Fare, which focuses on specialty and organic foods, is set to open a new store in High Point this summer. Both full-time and part-time positions are needed.  An extended job fair is set for June 12 through June 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at Courtyard by Marriott located at 4400 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Interested applicants should apply online prior to the hiring event.

Be prepared to talk about your qualifications and share scheduling availability at the job fair.  The new High Point store will be located in the Palladium Shopping Center.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/100-new-jobs-coming-to-high-point-with-earth-fare-opening/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTuesday News, June 11, 2019  
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJun 12, 2019

Tuesday News, June 11, 2019  

Verne HillJun 11, 2019

Lost in the woods? Do THIS first…

Verne HillJun 10, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
9
Sun
6:00 pm VBS: “The Incredible Race” @ Courtney Baptist Church (Yadkinville)
VBS: “The Incredible Race” @ Courtney Baptist Church (Yadkinville)
Jun 9 @ 6:00 pm – Jun 13 @ 8:00 pm
VBS will be held June 9-13 (6-8pm) 336.463.2223
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 10 – Aug 2 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
11
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jun 11 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 6 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 Discounted price of $109 at https://www.fpu.com/109081 336.247.6463
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes