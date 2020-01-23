Search
Job Hunting Over the Past Decade

Verne HillJan 23, 2020

 Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill looking back over the past 10 years how ‘job hunting’ has changed and evolved.

Randy Wooden in the Winston-Salem Journal…

‘The Past Decade: How Job Hunting has Changed’

https://www.journalnow.com/business/randy-wooden-a-look-back-on-this-decade/article_7f210d04-e719-57b2-9fee-594cac7419ad.html

 

 The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem.  (336) 464-0516

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

Check out Randy’s articles http://www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/

Reminder: LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…

 

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

