JOB FAIR on Thursday

The ‘Career Center of the Southeast’ will host a job fair this Thursday (SEPT 16) at the Greensboro Coliseum, Terrace Building from 10am – 2pm. Over 500 jobs up for grabs in Greensboro and the surrounding area. https://southeastcareercenter.com/career-fairs/
Who are some employers you could meet?
HerbaLife
FedEx
Diverse Staffing
Hanes Brands
Ralph Lauren
United Legacy Staffing, LLC
Rego
XLC Services
Lowes Foods
Bradley Personnel
Mountaire
Greensboro Police Department
Graham Personnel Services
Guilford Child Development
Career Center – Network
Caring Hands Home Health, Inc.
Qualified Staffing
Jewers Doors US, Inc.
Best Logistics Group
Verne Hill
