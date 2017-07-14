Search
Job Fair this Saturday 11am til 2pm

Verne HillJul 14, 2017Comments Off on Job Fair this Saturday 11am til 2pm

Rhino Sports and Entertainment Services is hiring for various positions to work during the upcoming Wake Forest football season.

Bring your resume. Dress is business casual.

Onsite Job Fair at BB&T Ballpark (where the WS DASH play)

Details: https://www.facebook.com/RhinoSES

www.RhinoSportsandEntertainment.com

​At our training sessions, we have team building activities that help our staff get to know each other, including each other’s strengths, weaknesses, personalities, and unique skills. Team building activities also build our leadership team as they guide us through sessions during Rhino Welcome meetings.
​But it’s not all training. We also set aside time for picnics and informal staff gatherings as part of building and sustaining a unified organization. Rhino provides a full-time work environment to part-time staff so they know they are valued and are vital parts of a bigger organization.
Verne Hill

