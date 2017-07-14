Job Fair this Saturday 11am til 2pm

Rhino Sports and Entertainment Services is hiring for various positions to work during the upcoming Wake Forest football season.

Bring your resume. Dress is business casual.

Onsite Job Fair at BB&T Ballpark (where the WS DASH play)

Details: https://www.facebook.com/RhinoSES

www.RhinoSportsandEntertainment.com

​At our training sessions, we have team building activities that help our staff get to know each other, including each other’s strengths, weaknesses, personalities, and unique skills. Team building activities also build our leadership team as they guide us through sessions during Rhino Welcome meetings.