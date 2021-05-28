Job fair hosted by Goodwill, NC Works (June 3)

Job Fair: Hosted by Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.
and NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County.
Job Fair this Wednesday (June 3) from 10am til 1pm
Location: Joel Coliseum parking lot in Winston-Salem.
*Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask if they have not been fully vaccinated.
Employers scheduled to attend include: Ashley Furniture Industries; Atrium Window and Doors; AWP (Area Wide Protective Services); Charter Spectrum; Dollar Tree/Family Dollar; Dunlop Aircraft Tyres; Food Lion; Goodwill; Graham Personnel Services; Partners Personnel; Schneider Trucking; and Starbucks.
*Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call Bryant King (Goodwill) at (336) 724-3625, ext. 11209 or Justin Tanks (NCWorks) at (336) 464-0520, ext. 11355.
https://journalnow.com/business/local/goodwill-ncworks-plan-local-job-fair-wednesday/article
