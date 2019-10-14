Search
Job Fair: DCCC, Davie Campus (OCT 16)

Job Fair: DCCC, Davie Campus (OCT 16)

Verne Hill Oct 14, 2019

Over 30 vendors will be participating this Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

The event is FREE and open to the public.

Job Fair:  Davie campus of Davidson County Community College. Times: 10am til 1pm

Details:  https://www.davidsonccc.edu/job-fair/

 

Verne Hill

