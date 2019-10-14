Job Fair: DCCC, Davie Campus (OCT 16)

Over 30 vendors will be participating this Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019
The event is FREE and open to the public.
Job Fair: Davie campus of Davidson County Community College. Times: 10am til 1pm
Details: https://www.davidsonccc.edu/job-fair/
