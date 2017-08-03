Job Coach Randy Wooden

Topic: “Recruiters and your job search”

First of 4 parts: https://goo.gl/5LCbyt

Look for additional articles from Randy in the Winston-Salem Journal www.journalnow.com

Randy Wooden is the Director of Professional Center by Goodwill. The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building at University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem.

(336) 464-0516 (Office)

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

Linked In training sessions every Thursday

Contact Randy about their annual (invitation only) event coming up in August!