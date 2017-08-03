Search
Job Coach Randy Wooden

Verne HillAug 03, 2017Comments Off on Job Coach Randy Wooden

Topic: “Recruiters and your job search”

First of 4 parts: https://goo.gl/5LCbyt

Look for additional articles from Randy in the Winston-Salem Journal     www.journalnow.com

Randy Wooden is the Director  of Professional Center by Goodwill.  The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building at University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem.

(336) 464-0516 (Office)

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

Linked In training sessions every Thursday

Contact Randy about their annual (invitation only) event coming up in August!

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
