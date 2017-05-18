Job Coach: “Difficult Interview Questions”

May 21, 2017 (SUN@5)
Randy Wooden (Director, Professional Center by Goodwill) shares practical and common sense solutions on “Difficult Interview Questions”.
Topics covered: Non-verbal communication…
How to concisely answer an interviewer’s question “Tell me about yourself”.
Don’t get hung up on words…
GEESE
G Initial greeting
E Education
E Experience
S Skill / Accomplishments
E Question back to the Employer
SAR…
Situation
Activity
Results
“How to handle difficult interview questions” (Randy’s article in the WS Journal) http://goo.gl/IKefOC
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
