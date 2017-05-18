Job Coach: “Difficult Interview Questions”

May 21, 2017 (SUN@5)

Randy Wooden (Director, Professional Center by Goodwill) shares practical and common sense solutions on “Difficult Interview Questions”.

Topics covered: Non-verbal communication…

How to concisely answer an interviewer’s question “Tell me about yourself”.

Don’t get hung up on words…

Randy Wooden – Director, Professional Center by Goodwill You can contact Randy Wooden at (336) 776-6822 (Office) www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org

Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC

2701 University Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27105

(336) 464-0516 (Office)

www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org

GEESE

G Initial greeting

E Education

E Experience

S Skill / Accomplishments

E Question back to the Employer

SAR…

Situation

Activity

Results

“How to handle difficult interview questions” (Randy’s article in the WS Journal) http://goo.gl/IKefOC

The Professional Center by Goodwill is having their annual ‘BIG’ professional event in August. Interested? Please send Randy your resume by email rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org