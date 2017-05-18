Search
Job Coach: “Difficult Interview Questions”

Verne HillMay 18, 2017Comments Off on Job Coach: “Difficult Interview Questions”

May 21, 2017 (SUN@5)

Randy Wooden (Director, Professional Center by Goodwill) shares practical and common sense solutions on “Difficult Interview Questions”.

Topics covered:  Non-verbal communication…

How to concisely answer an interviewer’s question “Tell me about yourself”.

Don’t get hung up on words…

Randy Wooden – Director, Professional Center by Goodwill            You can contact Randy Wooden at (336)  776-6822 (Office)   www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org

Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC

2701 University Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC  27105

(336) 464-0516  (Office)

www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org

GEESE

G     Initial greeting

E     Education

E     Experience

S     Skill / Accomplishments

E    Question back to the Employer

 

SAR…

Situation

Activity

Results

 

“How to handle difficult interview questions” (Randy’s article in the WS Journal)  http://goo.gl/IKefOC

The Professional Center by Goodwill is having their annual ‘BIG’ professional event in August.  Interested?  Please send Randy your resume by email rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org

 

 

 

Verne Hill

