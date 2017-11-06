Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Job: City With Dwellings needs Overflow Shelter Monitors

Job: City With Dwellings needs Overflow Shelter Monitors

Verne HillNov 06, 2017Comments Off on Job: City With Dwellings needs Overflow Shelter Monitors

Like

Ministry Opportunity:  ‘City With Dwellings’ (CWD) is looking to hire Overflow Shelter Monitors in downtown Winston-Salem for the upcoming winter months starting December 1st through the end of march.

As a member of the City With Dwellings team, you will be an important part of CWD’s mission to end homelessness through creating therapeutic and transformative community! The Positions are for 24-36 hours/week. Must be available to work 12hr overnight shifts (6:30pm-6:30am).

Application info at CityWithDwellings.org/Jobs     https://citywithdwellings.org/jobs

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Texas community comes together after shooting

Verne HillNov 06, 2017

Community ‘Celebrating of Life’ for Bill Bloxham (Nov 13)

Verne HillNov 06, 2017

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7

Verne HillNov 06, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry  
Nov
6
Mon
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 6 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
Nov
7
Tue
all-day “Handel’s Messiah” needs Singers!! @ First Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Handel’s Messiah” needs Singers!! @ First Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 7 all-day
Practices will be held… Tuesday (7-9pm) & Sunday (2:30-4:30pm) 336.722.2558 The 85th performance of Handel’s Messiah will be held Sunday, December 3 @ 3:00pm at Reynolds Auditorium (WS).
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 7 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
5:45 pm WS Youth Chorus “Fall Forward” R... @ Grace Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
WS Youth Chorus “Fall Forward” R... @ Grace Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 7 @ 5:45 pm – 6:30 pm
This 5-week rehearsal is an introductory choral program which includes learning solfege (do, re, me, etc.), singing in rounds, group singing, choral training and culminates with performing with the Winston-Salem Youth Chorus on stage at the[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes