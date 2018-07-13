Job Alert: Norwegian Cruise Line needs “work-from-home” agents

*Interested applicants must apply online first and pass the online screening portion.
Job Alert: Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking “work-from-home” agents in the Triad region that could lead up to 200 full-time jobs. The agents, serving in an entry-level position, will be the first point of contact for guests and travel agents looking to design a vacation on the cruise line, which visits 300 destinations globally. *Interested applicants must apply online first
INFO: https://www.ncl.com/about/careers/corporate-employment
