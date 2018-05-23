Search
Job Alert: Medical Clinic Manager / Nurse Manager needed

May 23, 2018

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hiring a Medical Clinic Manager/Nurse Manager. If you are an RN (or MD, NP, or PA) or an RMDS (sonographer), the staff at Salem Pregnancy Care Center would love to talk with you.

This is a 30 hour per week position, with some schedule flexibility.

Contact Gary at 336.760.3680 or email: gary.byrum@salempregnancy.org

Details: The Medical Clinic Manager/Nurse Manager will also perform Limited Obstetric Ultrasound scans for us. The ideal RN candidate will already be certified in Limited Obstetric Ultrasound. If necessary, we will train the successful RN in Limited Obstetric Ultrasound; if the successful candidate is an RMDS, we will resource the RMDS for Medical Clinic/Nurse Management.

