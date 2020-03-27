JOANN Fabric is donating materials for masks

The good folk at JOANN fabric locations want to make a real difference.
In a press release, JOANN’s is donating materials to anyone looking to sew together masks, gowns, or other essential medical equipment for healthcare workers.
Details and to find a store locally
https://news.joann.com/press-release/joann-mobilizes-crafters-across-nation-help-protect-health-care-workers
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- USA Today: Your Coronavirus questions answered - March 27, 2020
- UPDATE: Triad “Stay-at-home’ guidelines - March 27, 2020
- Sign up for your pastor now: Homebound Family Fun Prize Pack - March 27, 2020