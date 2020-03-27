Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog JOANN Fabric is donating materials for masks

JOANN Fabric is donating materials for masks

Verne HillMar 27, 2020Comments Off on JOANN Fabric is donating materials for masks

Like

The good folk at JOANN fabric locations want to make a real difference.

In a press release, JOANN’s is donating materials to anyone looking to sew together masks, gowns, or other essential medical equipment for healthcare workers.

Details and to find a store locally

find your local store here

https://news.joann.com/press-release/joann-mobilizes-crafters-across-nation-help-protect-health-care-workers

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSign up for your pastor now: Homebound Family Fun Prize Pack
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

USA Today: Your Coronavirus questions answered

Verne HillMar 27, 2020

UPDATE: Triad “Stay-at-home’ guidelines

Verne HillMar 27, 2020

Sign up for your pastor now: Homebound Family Fun Prize Pack

Verne HillMar 27, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed for the food pantry, Food collected is mainly for school-age children http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003 *Non-perishable food items are collected Mondays (10-2) at City Lights Ministry (WS)    
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Volunteers are needed to stay overnight, help with check-in and assist those that are homeless and preparing to stay overnight! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Items needed are… cleaning products, meals (including bag lunches) and beverages, plus non-perishable food items to donate to the food pantry! 336.723.6366 https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes