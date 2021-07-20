“The Jesus Music” documentary comes out Oct 1

TobyMac, Amy Grant, Steven Curtis Chapman, Lauren Daigle, for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin, Michael W. Smith, and many others will be featured in the new documentary film tracing the roots of contemporary Christian music.
“The Jesus Music” was directed by the Erwin Brothers who are known for films such as “I Can Only Imagine” and “I Still Believe”.
Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant also serve as executive producers on the Lionsgate film. The Jesus Music documentary releases in theaters on October 1.
www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/july/tobymac-amy-grant-lauren-daigle-featured-in-new-film-the-jesus-music
