Jesus curses the fig tree, clears the Temple

Passion Timeline

Monday (April 06)

Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple

“Truly I tell you,” Jesus replied, “if you have faith and do not doubt, not only will you do what was done to the fig tree, but even if you say to this mountain, ‘Be lifted up and thrown into the sea,’ it will happen. If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask in prayer.” Matthew 21:12-22