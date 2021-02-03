Interview: ‘Jesus Calling’ Devotionals for First Responders

“Jesus Calling” has compiled new devotionals especially for first responders, with Scripture references and personal reflections.

Michael Aulisio, VP of Marketing with Harper Collins Christian (that publishes ‘Jesus Calling’), shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the new devotions for First Responders. Listen now…

*Jesus Calling for Firefighters *Jesus Calling for Law Enforcement *Jesus Calling for Armed Forces

*Jesus Calling for Medical Professionals

www.jesuscalling.com

www.christianbook.com