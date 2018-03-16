Search
Jesus, Bring the Rain

Tami RumfeltMar 16, 2018

I’ve always had trouble singing along with Mercy Me’s song, “Bring the Rain.” And, no, it’s not because I’m such a bad singer. The problem is the lyrics, “And I know they’ll be days when my life brings me pain, but if that’s what it takes to praise you, Jesus bring the rain.”

It must take an incredible amount of spiritual maturity and faith in God to say to Him, “Lord, I trust you enough that if it is within your will to allow pain in my life for whatever greater purpose you may have, then go right ahead…bring the rain”. To be honest, I don’t think I’m there yet. I like my comfortable, happy life. Pain? Not so much!

However, I do know that Bart Millard, the lead singer of Mercy Me and co-author of the song, knows exactly the implications of these words. Bart has seen more of his share of rain, including the untimely deaths of his father and his brother-in-law. In addition, his son was recently diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes. So, I would consider Bart to be an authority on the way that God uses our painful experiences as opportunities for growth.

We don’t have to take Bart’s word on it…God’s word verifies this in Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” And, Bart is not the only person who has gladly accepted difficulties with a greater purpose of growth in mind. In the first book of Peter, the disciple says, “In this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while you may have had to suffer grief in all kinds of trials. These have come so that your faith—of greater worth than gold, which perishes even though refined by fire—may be proved genuine and may result in praise, glory and honor when Jesus Christ is revealed.”

Nobody enjoys trials, but we are all bound to go through them. When we do, let’s turn our eyes to Jesus, asking him not only for comfort, but that he will reveal a greater purpose for our pain. He is Holy and almighty. So, tell me…what’s a little rain?

Tami Rumfelt

Tami with an i - Afternoon Host at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I have three awesome kids – Andrew, Carley and Laura. My husband, Alton, is a delivery driver by day with dreams of one day publishing his own comic book. Yes, he is a geek, but I love him anyway.

I have been working at WBFJ since September 2004 when God threw me out of the boat I was riding in and set me on a new and wonderful course. I love co-hosting the morning show, although the lack of sleep does make me a bit loopy at times.

MON-FRI 3P-7P, SAT 3P-6P
tami@wbfj.fm
Tami Rumfelt

