Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament- Night 1 Recap

Night 1 Recap: Tuesday, December 7, 2020

The first night of ABC’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament brought together the three biggest money winners in the syndicated quiz show’s history – Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer – for its first network prime time airing since 1990. The pre-taped competition continues Wednesday (8 EST/PST).

Ken Jennings advanced a step toward “Jeopardy!” GOAT status Tuesday.

The players and venerable host Alex Trebek will return each weeknight, except for Monday, until one wins three nights, or matches. Each match consists of two traditional, half-hour “Jeopardy!” games, with the night’s highest total points winner (scores are measured in points, not dollars, in the special format) getting the victory.

The contest could end as early as Thursday, if one player sweeps, or stretch out until a three-way, winner-take-all match on Jan. 16. The winner gets $1 million, with the other two competitors each receiving $250,000.

The players lived up to their champions billing early in Tuesday’s first game, as no one answered incorrectly in the “Jeopardy!” round, with full wagers accompanying the Daily Doubles. The first wrong answer came from Brad Rutter on the first Daily Double in the Double Jeopardy! round.

With the category “Presidents & The Bible,” the final clue was “‘Silent’ Calvin Coolidge was inaugurated in 1925 on a Bible open to this six-word first line of the Gospel According to John.”

What is: “In the beginning was the Word?”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2020/01/07/jeopardy-greatest-all-time-tourney-features-three-top-winners/2819923001/