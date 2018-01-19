January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 21, 2018)

Representative Ted Budd – Rep Ted Budd serves the 13th District of NC in the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC. Rep Budd will talk about pro-life victories and current legislation to protect the unborn in the US House…

Robin Aron will share her powerful testimony of surviving life as a single parent, homeless, broken, battered…and living with the grief and shame of having had an abortion…as a teenager. Robin’s story goes from hurting to hope…helpless to forgiveness – through the saving grace and mercy) of Jesus Christ.Robin Aron is the Director of Development and Fundraising with Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem. Robin joined Salem PCC as a volunteer – but through counseling found true ‘peace’ as a totally ‘new’ creation in Christ.

Contact Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) at 760-3680

http://www.salempregnancy.org

Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers in our area

http://www.wbfj.fm/sanctity-of-human-life/

*Monday, January 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision legalized abortion in the US.

Listen to our interviews here: https://soundcloud.com/wbfj