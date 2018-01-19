January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 21, 2018)
Representative Ted Budd – Rep Ted Budd serves the 13th District of NC in the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC. Rep Budd will talk about pro-life victories and current legislation to protect the unborn in the US House…
Robin Aron will share her powerful testimony of surviving life as a single parent, homeless, broken, battered…and living with the grief and shame of having had an abortion…as a teenager. Robin’s story goes from hurting to hope…helpless to forgiveness – through the saving grace and mercy) of Jesus Christ.Robin Aron is the Director of Development and Fundraising with Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem. Robin joined Salem PCC as a volunteer – but through counseling found true ‘peace’ as a totally ‘new’ creation in Christ.
Contact Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) at 760-3680
http://www.salempregnancy.org
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers in our area
http://www.wbfj.fm/sanctity-of-human-life/
*Monday, January 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision legalized abortion in the US.
Listen to our interviews here: https://soundcloud.com/wbfj
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- “Room At The Inn” recognized by the President during the national March For Life - January 19, 2018
- Breaking News: House Passes ‘Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act’ - January 19, 2018
- Vote for a new Krispy Kreme glaze - January 19, 2018