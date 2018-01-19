Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Verne HillJan 19, 2018Comments Off on January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Like

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 21, 2018)

 

Representative Ted Budd   –  Rep Ted Budd serves the 13th District of NC in the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC.  Rep Budd will talk about pro-life victories and current legislation to protect the unborn in the US House…

 

Robin Aron will share her powerful testimony of surviving life as a single parent, homeless, broken, battered…and living with the grief and shame of having had an abortion…as a teenager. Robin’s story goes from hurting to hope…helpless to forgiveness – through the saving grace and mercy) of Jesus Christ.Robin Aron is the Director of Development and Fundraising with Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem.  Robin joined Salem PCC as a volunteer – but through counseling found true ‘peace’ as a totally ‘new’ creation in Christ. 

Contact Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) at 760-3680
http://www.salempregnancy.org

 Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers in our area

http://www.wbfj.fm/sanctity-of-human-life/

 

*Monday, January 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision legalized abortion in the US.

 

Listen to our interviews here:   https://soundcloud.com/wbfj

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostMalachi Award: “Pro-Life Person of the Year” announced...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

“Room At The Inn” recognized by the President during the national March For Life

Verne HillJan 19, 2018

Breaking News:  House Passes ‘Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act’

Verne HillJan 19, 2018

Vote for a new Krispy Kreme glaze

Verne HillJan 19, 2018

Community Events

Jan
19
Fri
all-day “The Compassion Experience” @ Sharpe Road Church of Christ (Greensboro)
“The Compassion Experience” @ Sharpe Road Church of Christ (Greensboro)
Jan 19 – Jan 22 all-day
The Compassion Experience is an interactive self-guided journey where visitors can step inside homes, markets and schools of third-world countries without getting on a plane. It’s Free / For more info: (336) 272-0354 Hours: 1/19   (12:00 –[...]
Jan
20
Sat
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 20 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:15 am “The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
“The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 20 @ 9:15 am – 2:30 pm
Guest Speakers: Dr. Tony Evans, Nikita Koloff, Lex Luger, Dr. Keith Carroll & Santes Beatty Tickets: $20.00 (per person – lunch included) http://2018triadmenssummit.eventbrite.com 336.202.2339 Hosted by Triad Area Wide Christian Men’s Ministry
10:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 20 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
4:00 pm Young Life: Capernaum @ Robinhood Road Family YMCA (Winston-Salem)
Young Life: Capernaum @ Robinhood Road Family YMCA (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Young Life “Capernaum” is a ministry to young people with special needs & disabilities, ages 14-22. The vision is to help them develop and build meaningful relationships in a fun and safe environment. It’s Free / [...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes