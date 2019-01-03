January 6, 2019 Program

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 06, 2019)

Wally chats with Luke Zamperini the son of Louis Zamperini, an Olympian and World War II hero – about the 2018 companion movie ‘Unbroken: Path to Redemption’.

Based on Laura Hillenbrand’s bestselling book, UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION begins where the hit 2014 movie ‘Unbroken’ (directed by Angelina Jolie). concludes, sharing the next amazing chapter of the unbelievable true story of Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini. Haunted by nightmares of his torment, Louie sees himself as anything but a hero. This is a true story of forgiveness and redemption through Jesus Christ.

Back Story: Louis Zamperini is a World War II veteran who is searching for purpose.

He’s mad at God. He’s also angry at his former Japanese captors, who tortured him in prison for two years and nearly killed him. Mostly, though, he’s simply bitter at his position in life.

True, he did return to America alive, but that means little to Zamperini because he can’t find a job. He can’t pursue his Olympic dream, thanks to a recent injury. He’s also battling nightmares about his time in the war.

Thus, Zamperini buries his emotions in alcohol, hiding it from his wife in the toilet tank and sneaking out often to bars with his friends. And now, he has hatched a plan to travel back to Japan so that he can get revenge and kill his captors. Can Louis Zamperini find redemption before he ruins his own life – and before his wife divorces him?

The movie Unbroken: Path to Redemption (PG-13) is out on DVD.

https://www.crosswalk.com/culture/features/7-things-know-unbroken-path-to-redemption.html

Plus…

Replay of Verne’s 2017 interview with Jerome Fontamillas, long time keyboardist with the band Switchfoot.

Update: Jerome was recently diagnosed with cancer. Doctors removed a (cancerous) kidney at the end of December.

The good news is that the cancer has not spread to Jerome’s other organs.

Praying for Jerome (and his family) while he recovers.

https://switchfoot.com/blogs/news/important-update-regarding-jerome

Switchfoot’s latest project “Native Tongue” – featuring Jerome- comes out January 18, 2019 https://switchfoot.com/

*You can catch Switchfoot in Asheville at the Orange Peel on February 14, 2019 INFO: https://switchfoot.com/pages/tour