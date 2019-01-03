Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog January 6, 2019 Program

January 6, 2019 Program

Verne HillJan 03, 2019Comments Off on January 6, 2019 Program

Like

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 06, 2019)

Listen Now…

Wally chats with Luke Zamperini the son of Louis Zamperini, an Olympian and World War II hero – about the 2018 companion movie ‘Unbroken: Path to Redemption’.

Based on Laura Hillenbrand’s bestselling book, UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION begins where the hit 2014 movie ‘Unbroken’ (directed by Angelina Jolie). concludes, sharing the next amazing chapter of the unbelievable true story of Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini. Haunted by nightmares of his torment, Louie sees himself as anything but a hero. This is a true story of forgiveness and redemption through Jesus Christ.

Back Story: Louis Zamperini is a World War II veteran who is searching for purpose.
He’s mad at God. He’s also angry at his former Japanese captors, who tortured him in prison for two years and nearly killed him. Mostly, though, he’s simply bitter at his position in life.
True, he did return to America alive, but that means little to Zamperini because he can’t find a job. He can’t pursue his Olympic dream, thanks to a recent injury. He’s also battling nightmares about his time in the war.
Thus, Zamperini buries his emotions in alcohol, hiding it from his wife in the toilet tank and sneaking out often to bars with his friends. And now, he has hatched a plan to travel back to Japan so that he can get revenge and kill his captors. Can Louis Zamperini find redemption before he ruins his own life – and before his wife divorces him?
The movie Unbroken: Path to Redemption (PG-13) is out on DVD.
https://www.crosswalk.com/culture/features/7-things-know-unbroken-path-to-redemption.html

Plus…

Replay of Verne’s 2017 interview with Jerome Fontamillas, long time keyboardist with the band Switchfoot.
Update: Jerome was recently diagnosed with cancer. Doctors removed a (cancerous) kidney at the end of December.
The good news is that the cancer has not spread to Jerome’s other organs.
Praying for Jerome (and his family) while he recovers.
https://switchfoot.com/blogs/news/important-update-regarding-jerome

Switchfoot’s latest project “Native Tongue” – featuring Jerome- comes out January 18, 2019  https://switchfoot.com/

*You can catch Switchfoot in Asheville at the Orange Peel on February 14, 2019     INFO: https://switchfoot.com/pages/tour

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostRecycle that old LIVE Christmas Tree
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Recycle that old LIVE Christmas Tree

Verne HillJan 03, 2019

Thursday News, January 03, 2019 

Verne HillJan 03, 2019

(NEW) Christian films coming to theaters in 2019

Verne HillJan 02, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
4
Fri
6:00 pm Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jan 4 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
Jan
6
Sun
9:15 am Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 6 @ 9:15 am – 12:15 pm
Pinedale Christian Church SINGLES group is led by Singles, especially for SINGLES! Regardless of your age or “stage”, if you’re Single or Single Again, we’ve got programs and activities designed especially for YOU! Along with[...]
10:45 am Path Finders Single Ministry @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Path Finders Single Ministry @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 6 @ 10:45 am – 11:45 am
Path Finders is a place for adult singles of all ages and in all stages who are navigating life’s paths. Path Finders offers ministry opportunities for those never married, divorced or widowed; friendship and encouragement[...]
4:00 pm Financial Peace University @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 6 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 10-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” For registration info: 336.723.1621  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes