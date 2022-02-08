Israeli study: Vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19

Israeli scientists are studying the possible connection between vitamin D deficiency and the chances of getting seriously ill from COVID-19.
They found “striking” differences in comparing patients who had sufficient vitamin D levels prior to contracting the disease with those who didn’t. Half of people who were vitamin D deficient before getting COVID-19 developed severe illness, compared to less than 10% of people who had sufficient levels of the vitamin in their blood. The latest research was the first to examine vitamin D levels in people prior to them contracting COVID-19. https://www.businessinsider.com/study-identifies-link-between-vitamin-d-levels-and-covid-19-severity-2022-2?fbclid
Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site? Just insert your zip code. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder
