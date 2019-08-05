Is this the end for the minivan?

Mini-van sales sank to their lowest level in more than 30 years in 2018.

But don’t add the minivan to the extinct list, just yet. Several auto makers are still rolling out the versatile ‘must have vehicle’ for families with car seats and strollers.

https://www.wral.com/minivan-sales-keep-falling-but-experts-say-theyll-live-on/18546606/