Mini-van sales sank to their lowest level in more than 30 years in 2018.
But don’t add the minivan to the extinct list, just yet. Several auto makers are still rolling out the versatile ‘must have vehicle’ for families with car seats and strollers.
https://www.wral.com/minivan-sales-keep-falling-but-experts-say-theyll-live-on/18546606/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- NC Students: Reading, Writing and Finances? - August 5, 2019
- Chick-Fil-A blows away the competition, open just 6 days a week - August 5, 2019
- Is this the end for the minivan? - August 5, 2019