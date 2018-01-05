The IRS will start accepting 2017 tax returns on January 29

*The IRS said it expects to issue the vast majority of refunds within 21 days of a return being filed, with some exceptions.

The IRS will start accepting 2017 federal income tax returns on Monday, January 29.

Tax filing deadline this year will be Tuesday, April 17.

(Normally, April 15 is the final filing deadline, but it falls on a Sunday this year. And Monday, April 16 is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in DC) https://goo.gl/ZMqo9u

Great tax resource: www.irs.gov