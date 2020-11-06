IRS: Scam alert

The IRS and state tax agencies are warned of a new text scam created by thieves that trick people into disclosing bank account information under the guise of receiving the $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

People who receive this text scam should take a screen shot of the text message that they received and then include the screenshot in an email to phishing@irs.gov with the following information: Date/Time/Timezone that they received the text message

The number that appeared on their Caller ID

The number that received the text message

The IRS does not send unsolicited texts or emails.

The IRS does not call people with threats of jail or lawsuits, nor does it demand tax payments on gift cards. Details at www.IRS.gov.