IRS: New online tax calculator

Millions of Americans are now getting a little ‘bump’ in pay (as a result of the new tax law). The IRS and Treasury Department have unveiled a new online calculator for figuring whether you’re withholding enough for taxes.

Experts advise checking the calculator to ensure you have the correct number of withholdings and updating W-4 forms filed with employers. CNN

https://apps.irs.gov/app/withholdingcalculator/

