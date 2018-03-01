Search
IRS: New online tax calculator

Verne HillMar 01, 2018Comments Off on IRS: New online tax calculator

Millions of Americans are now getting a little ‘bump’ in pay (as a result of the new tax law).  The IRS and Treasury Department have unveiled a new online calculator for figuring whether you’re withholding enough for taxes.

Experts advise checking the calculator to ensure you have the correct number of withholdings and updating W-4 forms filed with employers.    CNN

https://apps.irs.gov/app/withholdingcalculator/

TEASE: This week on Sunday @ 5, tax professional Keith Hiatt will give us some great tips on helping with our current tax preparation…

