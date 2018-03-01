IRS: New online tax calculator

Millions of Americans are now getting a little ‘bump’ in pay (as a result of the new tax law). The IRS and Treasury Department have unveiled a new online calculator for figuring whether you’re withholding enough for taxes.
Experts advise checking the calculator to ensure you have the correct number of withholdings and updating W-4 forms filed with employers. CNN
https://apps.irs.gov/app/withholdingcalculator/
