IRS: Helping families manage ‘Child Tax Credit’ payments

The IRS has unveiled two new ‘online tools’ to help families manage their ‘Child Tax Credit’ payments.
Two important points about the advance payments.
*It is available for families who have little to no income and/or earn too little to be required to file a tax return.
And you do not need a permanent address to qualify for the credit.
Links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
Advance Child Tax Credit Payments in 2021 | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
If you don’t have to file taxes, you may need to register for monthly advance Child Tax Credit Payments
https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/2021-child-tax-credit-and-advance-child-tax-credit-payments-resources-and-guidance
