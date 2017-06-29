Search
The iPhone is 10 years old today (June 29, 2007)

Verne Hill Jun 29, 2017

“The iPod, mobile phone and internet connector…all in one device”

                        -Steve Jobs at the iPhone launch (June 29, 2007)

The Apple  iPhone: While it wasn’t the first smartphone, it leapfrogged far beyond the competition and launched the mobile revolution.  More than 1 billion iPhones have been sold worldwide.  https://goo.gl/c8TePy

 

Say cheese!

The smartphone has transformed photography from a hobby to a part of everyday life.  Smartphones, along with photo-editing apps, put good cameras in everybody’s pocket…forcing us all to become even better photographers.

*BTW: This year, 1.2 trillion digital photos will be taken worldwide, and most (85%) will be taken on a mobile phone. The rise of social media platforms (Facebook, Pinterest) has given us a place and a reason to post our photos.

 

Smartphone usage has cut into GUM sales?

Tempted to make an impulse buy while standing in the check-out line? Over the past few years, however, we’re so consumed with our phones that we’re not reaching for a pack of gum to stave off our boredom. As a result, gum sales have declined 15% since 2007, the year the iPhone came out…      (According to market research firm Euromonitor International)

Verne Hill

