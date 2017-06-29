“The iPod, mobile phone and internet connector…all in one device”
-Steve Jobs at the iPhone launch (June 29, 2007)
The Apple iPhone: While it wasn’t the first smartphone, it leapfrogged far beyond the competition and launched the mobile revolution. More than 1 billion iPhones have been sold worldwide. https://goo.gl/c8TePy
Say cheese!
The smartphone has transformed photography from a hobby to a part of everyday life. Smartphones, along with photo-editing apps, put good cameras in everybody’s pocket…forcing us all to become even better photographers.
*BTW: This year, 1.2 trillion digital photos will be taken worldwide, and most (85%) will be taken on a mobile phone. The rise of social media platforms (Facebook, Pinterest) has given us a place and a reason to post our photos.
Smartphone usage has cut into GUM sales?
Tempted to make an impulse buy while standing in the check-out line? Over the past few years, however, we’re so consumed with our phones that we’re not reaching for a pack of gum to stave off our boredom. As a result, gum sales have declined 15% since 2007, the year the iPhone came out… (According to market research firm Euromonitor International)
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Computer Safety 101: Ransomware - June 29, 2017
- Operation Firecracker: Travel Smart this Weekend - June 29, 2017
- The iPhone is 10 years old today (June 29, 2007) - June 29, 2017