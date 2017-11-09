Interview: Verne chats with Karen Kingsbury

Learn more about Karen’s books and upcoming projects and speaking events at www.KarenKingsbury.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @KarenKingsbury.

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury comes IN THIS MOMENT (Howard/Atria Books; November 7, 2017; $23.99), a brand-new Baxter Family novel about a beloved high school principal who starts a Bible Study to improve the lives of his struggling students, only to become the national focus of a controversial lawsuit.

With over 7 million copies sold, the “Baxter Family” are her most beloved and popular characters, and in 2016, Roma Downey announced a television series based on Kingsbury’s Baxter Family novels. Known for her Life-Changing Fiction®, Kingsbury has been recognized by Time Magazine as the “Queen of Inspirational Fiction” and recently appeared on the Today show with Kathie Lee and Hoda. She travels across the country speaking to tens of thousands of women each year.

About the book: Luke Baxter—a lawyer specializing in religious freedom cases—takes on the fight of his life when public high school principal Wendell Quinn is sued for starting an after-school Bible Study called Raise the Bar. Wendell has already lost the love of his life because of the program, but still he refuses to stop the Bible Study. Thanks to the program, Hamilton High has seen a dramatic decrease in the drug abuse, violence, and teen pregnancies that once plagued the student population. However, this lawsuit threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.

But God’s truth won’t be silenced, and Luke Baxter vows to stand up for Wendell Quinn. Because the fight is about more than just statistics, improved test scores and better student life. It’s about religious liberty, and about protecting the very things Wendell Quinn and the Baxters hold dear—faith, family and freedom.

At home, though, Luke struggles to keep his work from taking over. His wife Reagan worries about his increased hours and time away from the family. She knows his job is crucial, but at what cost?

In This Moment is an inspiring, relevant story about the nuances of religious freedom, the cost of the fight, and how a group of determined people just might restore the meaning of faith in today’s culture.

Karen Kingsbury, Karen Kingsbury, #1 New York Times bestselling novelist, is America’s favorite inspirational storyteller, with more than twenty-five million copies of her award-winning books in print. Her last dozen titles have topped bestseller lists and many of her novels are under development with Hallmark Films and as major motion pictures. Her Baxter Family books are being developed into a TV series slated for major network viewing sometime in the next year. Karen is also an adjunct professor of writing at Liberty University. In 2001 she and her husband, Don, adopted three boys from Haiti, doubling their family in a matter of months. Today the couple has joined the ranks of empty-nesters, living in Tennessee near five of their adult children.

Learn more about Karen’s books and upcoming projects and speaking events at www.KarenKingsbury.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @KarenKingsbury.