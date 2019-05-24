Search
Interview: ‘Rock the Park’ artists…

Verne HillMay 24, 2019

This week on Sunday @ 5  (May 26, 2019)

Spotlight on ‘Rock the Park’ artists…

 Joel with “For King and Country”

And

Darren with “We Are Messengers”

 Updates on family, new music and the big question,

“Which ride do these Rock The Park artists have on their ‘bucket list’??

Listen NOW…

Rock The Park happens Saturday, June 1st at Carowinds

For King and Country

We Are Messengers

Kari Jobe

Micah Tyler

Disciple (as heard on CrossRoad Radio)

 

 

Verne Hill

