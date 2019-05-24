Interview: ‘Rock the Park’ artists…

This week on Sunday @ 5 (May 26, 2019)
Spotlight on ‘Rock the Park’ artists…
Joel with “For King and Country”
And
Darren with “We Are Messengers”
Updates on family, new music and the big question,
“Which ride do these Rock The Park artists have on their ‘bucket list’??
Rock The Park happens Saturday, June 1st at Carowinds
For King and Country
We Are Messengers
Kari Jobe
Micah Tyler
Disciple (as heard on CrossRoad Radio)
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
