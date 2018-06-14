Interview with Jonathan Cain from ‘Journey’

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 17, 2018)
Re-airing of Verne’s interview with Jonathan Cain
Cain is best known as longtime keyboardist for the super group – JOURNEY – as well as a gifted songwriter. Cain also played with The Babys and Bad English back in the early 80s.
*Cain will share about his father’s positive influence…
Cain is an incredible song writer, having wrote or co-wrote some of the most recognizable and commercially successful rock ballads including “Open Arms”…“Faithfully”…“Separate Ways”…and “Don’t Stop Believin’ “ (one of the MOST downloaded songs in music history)
Jonathan Cain’s ‘Christian’ focused project is called “What God Wants to Hear” with the single “Deeper Than Deep” http://jonathancainmusic.com/
VIDEO: Watch Jonathan Cain at Liberty University / Convocation (back in January 2017). Cain, keyboardist for the multi-platinum band Journey, shared how he came to know Christ and also performed a few songs from his new Christian rock album “What God Wants to Hear”. LU’s Convocation is North America’s largest weekly gathering of Christian students,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UA8FckWW4xM
Cain shares about growing up in Chicago and his father’s positive influence.
Cain shares about the back story to the Journey mega hit “Don’t Stop Believing”
