Internet Scam Alerts (BBB)

If you were on Facebook last week, lots of people posted their ’10 concerts, one is not true’. It was fun, insightful and also potentially dangerous? Security experts say hackers love to have this kind of information. Info like “What was the first concert you attended” is a common online security question, along with the name of the street you grew up on and your first job – and it’s the sort of info that hackers can use to break into your ‘online security. https://goo.gl/AHK8lV

SCAM Alert: That $75 dollar online coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond making the rounds on Facebook is, unfortunately, not valid. The fake coupon displays a name in its URL that is not part of Bed Bath & Beyond’s website, instead sending users to a fraudulent site. According to the BBB: “It’s easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender. BTW: Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys.” Source: Snopes.com https://goo.gl/9i8KWy