Internet Scam Alerts (BBB)

Verne HillMay 01, 2017

If you were on Facebook last week, lots of people posted their ’10 concerts, one is not true’. It was fun, insightful and also potentially dangerous?  Security experts say hackers love to have this kind of information. Info like  “What was the first concert you attended” is a common online security question, along with the name of the street you grew up on and your first job – and it’s the sort of info that hackers can use to break into your ‘online security.   https://goo.gl/AHK8lV

 

SCAM Alert: That $75 dollar online coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond making the rounds on Facebook is, unfortunately, not valid.  The fake coupon displays a name in its URL that is not part of Bed Bath & Beyond’s website, instead sending users to a fraudulent site.  According to the BBB:  “It’s easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an  established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender. BTW: Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys.”  Source: Snopes.com   https://goo.gl/9i8KWy

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
