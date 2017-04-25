International Treasure?

A unique copy of the US Declaration of Independence has been discovered in an unexpected place – England?

The copy, similar to the one at the National Archives in DC, has been locked away in a local records office in southeastern England since the 1950s.

The document called the “Sussex Declaration” is 24-inches-by-30 inches — the same size as the one housed at the National Archives. Also like the one at the archives, it is written by hand on parchment — the only two of their kind known to exist.

**But there are also key differences. The names are not in the same order. For instance, John Hancock isn’t listed first (or written BIG) and the signatories aren’t grouped by state. Experts are excited about the ‘find’, but are unclear how the document got to Britain. ABC News https://goo.gl/KHafic