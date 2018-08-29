Search
International Overdose Awareness Events planned

Verne HillAug 29, 2018Comments Off on International Overdose Awareness Events planned

Local Event: The Twin City Harm Reduction Coalition will mark International Overdose Awareness Day with a special meeting this Thursday from 6:30pm to 8pm with a FREE community gathering at Mary’s Gourmet Diner, 723 N. Trade St. Called “Not One More: Remembering Loved Ones, Hope for those Struggling with Addiction,” the gathering is welcome to anyone affected by addiction or overdoses, including family members, friends, first responders and the health-care community.

*About 72,000 people in the nation died of drug overdoses in 2017, according to the CDC. Nearly 49,000 of those overdoses were caused by opioids.

 

EVENT: International Overdose Awareness Day rally in Raleigh this Friday from 5-9 p.m. at Bicentennial Plaza, 1 E. Edenton St., Raleigh.

*Purpose of the event: To help erase the stigma associated with drug use and show those using opioids that the community cares…

Speakers will include Susan Stevens of Lewisville, whose daughter, Toria, died in January.  There will also be informational booths from support groups, addiction specialists and nonprofit groups. The N.C. Harm Reduction Coalition will provide training with Naloxone, an opioid-reversal medication.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/after-overdoses-this-davidson-county-woman-overcame-addiction-now-she/article_ab606133-6106-58fa-96e0-37892d828534.html

Verne Hill

