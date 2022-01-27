International Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 27: Designated by the United Nations, we remember the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism from 1939 to 1945.

Note: This year for the first time, both Cairo (Egypt) and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) held first-ever commemorations of the Jewish Holocaust.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2022/january/as-nations-mark-holocaust-remembrance-day-some-commemorate-for-the-first-tim

*Adolph Hitler and Nazi Germany implemented their infamous “Final Solution” – the extermination of all Jews from Europe.

Resource: https://www.museumoftolerance.com/education/teacher-resources/holocaust-resources/what-is-holocaust-denial.html