‘Inspirational’ state song of Oklahoma from MercyMe?

The MercyMe hit song “I Can Only Imagine’ is now the ‘inspirational’ state song of Oklahoma.

The governor signing the bill into law on Thursday. The best-selling Christian song in history was written by MercyMe front man Bart Millard, who spent time with the band in Oklahoma early in their career.

*The movie based on that MercyMe song is still in the Top 10 after 5 weeks in theaters.

http://newsok.com/article/5591691