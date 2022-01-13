Reminder: Make snow cream with freshly fallen snow.

Ingredients to make ‘snow cream’

1 cup milk, evaporated milk, half-and-half, or cream

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

8 to 12 cups snow

Directions

Step 1 Whisk together the milk, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Stick it in the refrigerator while you go get the snow. Gather MORE snow than you think you will need. It melts quickly!

Step 2 Stir snow into the milk mixture until it reaches the consistency of an extra-thick milkshake. The amount needed depends on the snow: it takes less wet, heavy snow than light, powdery snow.

Step 3 Enjoy immediately.

Variation: Replace the milk and sugar with a chilled can of sweetened condensed milk. https://www.southernliving.com/recipes/snow-ice-cream

Note: John Pomeroy, a researcher who studies water resources and climate at the University of Saskatchewan, suggests it’s better to wait until a few hours into the snowfall to gather your fresh catch.