Reminder: Make snow cream with freshly fallen snow.
Ingredients to make ‘snow cream’
1 cup milk, evaporated milk, half-and-half, or cream
½ cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
8 to 12 cups snow
Directions
Step 1 Whisk together the milk, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Stick it in the refrigerator while you go get the snow. Gather MORE snow than you think you will need. It melts quickly!
Step 2 Stir snow into the milk mixture until it reaches the consistency of an extra-thick milkshake. The amount needed depends on the snow: it takes less wet, heavy snow than light, powdery snow.
Step 3 Enjoy immediately.
Variation: Replace the milk and sugar with a chilled can of sweetened condensed milk. https://www.southernliving.com/recipes/snow-ice-cream
Note: John Pomeroy, a researcher who studies water resources and climate at the University of Saskatchewan, suggests it’s better to wait until a few hours into the snowfall to gather your fresh catch.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Survey: US pastors reveal their ‘greatest needs’ in ministry - January 13, 2022
- Ingredients to make ‘snow cream’ - January 13, 2022
- Thursday News, January 13, 2022 - January 13, 2022