Info Sessions: First, Second, Liberty and Main

A two-year project will begin this spring to convert all or parts of four major downtown streets to two-way traffic in Winston-Salem. The affected streets are First, Second, Liberty and Main.

Work will start on First and Second streets this spring and summer and next year will move to Liberty and Main streets, according to the city of Winston-Salem.

The city has a series of information sessions starting Thursday (FEB 27) and running through March 12. During the drop-in events, people can look at maps, learn more about the plans and talk to city transportation officials.

Want to go?

Here are locations and times for the four information sessions…

*Thursday, 5;30 to 7:30 p.m. in Lexington Ballroom at Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, 401 N. Main St.

*Wednesday, March 4, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Flow Club at BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way.

*Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in third floor conference room of Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First St.

*Thursday, March 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at same location in Stuart building.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/downtown-streets-will-go-from-one-way-to-two-way/