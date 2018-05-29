Search
Indiana teacher that tackled school shooter, speaks publicly

Verne HillMay 29, 2018Comments Off on Indiana teacher that tackled school shooter, speaks publicly

 “I Had to Save Students”…

CBN News:  That’s the focus of Jason Seaman, a 7th grade teacher, who spoke publicly for the first time since he was shot on Friday while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana Middle School in Noblesville.  Seaman (a 29 year old former college football player) is credited with stopping that armed student who entered his Noblesville West Middle School classroom. A 13-year-old student (Ella Whistler) who was also shot remains in critical but stable condition. The school’s principal Stacey Swan said she’s improving.

