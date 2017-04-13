Increased security during Easter weekend

Christian churches are still on edge after last weekend’s Palm Sunday terror attacks on two separate Coptic churches in Egypt. The attacks left at least 44 dead and more than 120 injured.ISIS later claimed responsibility for both deadly attacks
PRAYER: Increased security measures are in place at churches around the world during this Easter weekend.
Christian leaders in Cairo responded by saying… “(Christian believers) have not responded in anger or by taking up weapons. They have turned the other cheek… (Believers) have exhibited the spirit of Jesus. They have said we are willing to suffer for Jesus’ sake”. CBN News https://goo.gl/JGz5OT
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Passion: Holy Week Timeline - April 13, 2017
- Church offers FREE Gas on Good Friday - April 13, 2017
- Mc-Trouble?Young boy drives sister to Golden Arches - April 13, 2017