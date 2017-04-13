Search
Increased security during Easter weekend
Suicide bombing at St. George Church, in the Nile Delta town of Tanta, Egypt, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Bombs exploded at two Coptic churches in the northern Egyptian cities of Tanta and Alexandria as worshippers were celebrating Palm Sunday, killing over 40 people and wounding scores more in assaults claimed by the Islamic State group. (Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Increased security during Easter weekend

Apr 13, 2017

Christian churches are still on edge after last weekend’s Palm Sunday terror attacks on two separate Coptic churches in Egypt. The attacks left at least 44 dead and more than 120 injured.ISIS later claimed responsibility for both deadly attacks

PRAYER:  Increased security measures are in place at churches around the world during this Easter weekend.

Christian leaders in Cairo responded by saying…  “(Christian believers) have not responded in anger or by taking up weapons.   They have turned the other cheek… (Believers) have exhibited the spirit of Jesus. They have said we are willing to suffer for Jesus’ sake”.   CBN News  https://goo.gl/JGz5OT

