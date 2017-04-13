Increased security during Easter weekend

Christian churches are still on edge after last weekend’s Palm Sunday terror attacks on two separate Coptic churches in Egypt. The attacks left at least 44 dead and more than 120 injured.ISIS later claimed responsibility for both deadly attacks

PRAYER: Increased security measures are in place at churches around the world during this Easter weekend.

Christian leaders in Cairo responded by saying… “(Christian believers) have not responded in anger or by taking up weapons. They have turned the other cheek… (Believers) have exhibited the spirit of Jesus. They have said we are willing to suffer for Jesus’ sake”. CBN News https://goo.gl/JGz5OT