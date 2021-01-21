The most important Trump legacy…

How history remembers former President Donald Trump remains to be seen, but reshaping the courts will likely be his longest-lasting legacy.
With help from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump stocked the federal judiciary with conservatives at a record pace of 226 federal judges in just four years, including three Supreme Court justices. *A look back of some of the conservative triumphs of the previous administration from CBN News https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/january/trumps-accomplishments-during-4-turbulent-years-here-are-highlights-from-his-legacy
