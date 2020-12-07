With Christmas just weeks away, some important ‘shipping’ dates.

The first deadlines for domestic shipping by Christmas are coming on December 15th, when both the United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have their suggested shipping deadlines for ground travel, the most affordable option.

December 7: USPS cutoff for many international shipping options.

December 15: Deadline for ground shipping from USPS, FedEx and UPS

December 21: Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option

December 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight

https://myfox8.com/news/is-it-too-late-to-mail-my-christmas-gift-here-are-some-deadlines-to-keep-in-mind/