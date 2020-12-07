With Christmas just weeks away, some important ‘shipping’ dates.
The first deadlines for domestic shipping by Christmas are coming on December 15th, when both the United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have their suggested shipping deadlines for ground travel, the most affordable option.
December 7: USPS cutoff for many international shipping options.
December 15: Deadline for ground shipping from USPS, FedEx and UPS
December 21: Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option
December 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight
https://myfox8.com/news/is-it-too-late-to-mail-my-christmas-gift-here-are-some-deadlines-to-keep-in-mind/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- It’s WINTER WEATHER PREPAREDNESS Week in North Carolina. - December 8, 2020
- It’s Safe Harbor Day. States making their election results official. - December 8, 2020
- FTC: Latest SCAM alerts - December 8, 2020