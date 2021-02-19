Important phone #s to keep handy during a power outage

Important phone #s to keep handy when reporting a power outage…
Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766
Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111
Great ‘link’ for the latest power outages across the Triad and across the state. Ready NC Power Outages: https://www.ncdps.gov/power-outages
