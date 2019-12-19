Important Holiday Shipping Deadlines

FedEx…
TODAY Dec. 19: Express Saver
Dec. 20: Two-day options
Dec. 23: Overnight options
Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay
UPS…
Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select
Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air
Dec. 23: Next Day Air
US Postal Service…
DEC 20: First class mail
DEC 21: Priority Mail
DEC 23: Priority Express
Select Triad Post Office locations will be OPEN this SAT + SUN before Christmas.
Winston Salem, Hanes Mall location (Suite 500): 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
High Point Main Post Office on E. Green Drive: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Greensboro – Friendly Station on Murrow Blvd: 9:30 – 4:30 p.m.
