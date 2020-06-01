Search
The importance of wearing a mask

Verne HillJun 01, 2020Comments Off on The importance of wearing a mask

By wearing a mask (or face covering) you are helping protect the people around you from potentially contracting COVID-19.

Wearing a mask or face covering is still important and perhaps even more so now as we are likely to be isolating ourselves less as we enter the next phase of reopening. With the loosened restrictions, we may find ourselves in closer contact with others, more often. Wearing a mask or face covering is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to loved ones and those who are vulnerable.

 

The virus is spread through respiratory droplets produced when a person coughs, sneezes or talks. Wearing a mask helps prevent those droplets from spreading. A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show a significant portion of people are asymptomatic or show no signs of the virus, but can still transmit the virus.

 

Currently, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public or anywhere social distancing of six feet cannot be consistently maintained. Most grocery stores, retail stores and work places now require their employees to wear masks and strongly encourage guests to wear them as well. Wearing a face covering is advised when visiting with family you do not currently live with. The CDC recommends children wear a mask unless they are under 2 years old. You do not need to wear a mask when you are in your car alone, exercising outside alone, or with family members that you live with unless they are ill or have been exposed.

It it also important to make sure you are wearing your face covering correctly, to aid in limiting the spread of the virus.

 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has a few key points to remember when wearing a face covering.

Before putting on your face covering, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water; and remember to not touch or adjust the mask without cleaning your hands again. The mask or face covering should cover your nose, mouth and chin with no gaps between your face and mask. When removing the mask avoid touching your face or the front of the mask to limit cross contamination; taking the face covering off from the back or by the ear loops will help with this. Wash your hands thoroughly after removing the mask.

 

The CDC suggests if you are wearing a face cloth covering that it have multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be washable. For tutorials on how make your own face covering visit cdc.gov.

Lastly, remember that using a mask or face covering is not a substitute for social distancing. As we interact with others in these uncertain times, wearing a mask properly is one way of doing our part to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community. For more frequently asked questions about wearing masks visit https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/7-things-you-really-need-to-know-about-wearing-masks.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-the-importance-of-wearing-a-mask/article_44cdfafc-0dde-5839-9860-7699cce5f6f0.html

