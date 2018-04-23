Search
“I’m not a hero. I’m just a regular person…”

Verne HillApr 23, 2018

Many are praising the quick-wittedness of James Shaw Jr., a bystander who intervened in Sunday morning’s deadly Waffle House shooting in Nashville.

 Police are calling Shaw  – a hero  –  for saving lives in the busy restaurant, but the 29-year-old Nashville resident said he only made a split-second decision to challenge the shooter and save himself from being shot.

Shaw says he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“I’m not a hero. I’m just a regular person,” he said through tears. “I think anybody could have did what I did…You have to either react or you’re going to fold.”

“If you would ask me, I’m actually not a greatly religious person,” Shaw said Sunday afternoon. “But I know that in a tenth of a second, something was with me to run through that door and get the gun from him.”

“He didn’t skip church to be laid up. But instead (he) went through this experience and got to come to church to give God praise,” Rev. Aaron Marble speaking to his congregation (Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church) on  Sunday, according to the local National Public Radio station in Tennessee.

Shaw’s family attends the church and Rev. Marble prayed over them during service.

As of noon on Monday April 23:  The suspect, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, is still on the run and considered to be armed and dangerous.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/april/he-didnt-skip-church-heres-what-waffle-house-hero-did-just-hours-after-stopping-a-massacre

 

 

