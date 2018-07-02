Search
IKEA testing a buy back of its used furniture

Verne Hill Jul 02, 2018

In another bid to reduce their environmental impact, IKEA has launched a pilot program for taking back used furniture.

The Swedish retailer is offering to buy back customers’ used furniture in exchange for a voucher worth up to 50% of the original value of the product.

All customers have to do to sell their furniture is submit photos of their product to IKEA workers for appraisal. If the item is deemed to be in fair condition, they will buy back the furniture either for resale or for recycling.

The take-back program is currently only running out of the Tempe location in Australia, but should it prove successful, it may expand to more of their stores around the world.

 

IKEA is Testing Buyback Program to Keep Customers’ Furniture From Ending Up in Landfills

 

