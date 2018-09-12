What if you could get a chair that’s perfectly designed to fit your derriere?
Standing desks are all the rage.
Fact: But you can’t stand up forever. Right…
Fueled by the ‘gaming’ world for better seating, Ikea is teaming up with a 3D printing medical company to meet a growing need – the perfect, custom seat.
You will soon be able to visit your local Ikea location, sit down on a machine that takes a scan of your behind, and buy a ergonomic seat cushion… well… that fits YOUR ‘tushie’.
The real driving force behind this 3-D offering is for gamers, who tend to be glued to their chairs for hours at a time.
BUT, you’ll have to wait for your one -of-a –kind comfy seat…
The 3D printed “Ubik” gaming chair will be available for a limited time starting in 2020.
https://www.3ders.org/articles/20180911-ikea-is-using-3d-printing-to-design-ergonomic-chair-the-ubik-for-gamers.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- USDA:Food Safety Tips during Extreme Weather - September 12, 2018
- Red Cross: Critical need for blood donors - September 12, 2018
- IKEA: Your personal 3D printed “Ubik” gaming chair - September 12, 2018