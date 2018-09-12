IKEA: Your personal 3D printed “Ubik” gaming chair

What if you could get a chair that’s perfectly designed to fit your derriere?

Standing desks are all the rage.

Fact: But you can’t stand up forever. Right…

Fueled by the ‘gaming’ world for better seating, Ikea is teaming up with a 3D printing medical company to meet a growing need – the perfect, custom seat.

You will soon be able to visit your local Ikea location, sit down on a machine that takes a scan of your behind, and buy a ergonomic seat cushion… well… that fits YOUR ‘tushie’.

The real driving force behind this 3-D offering is for gamers, who tend to be glued to their chairs for hours at a time.

BUT, you’ll have to wait for your one -of-a –kind comfy seat…

The 3D printed “Ubik” gaming chair will be available for a limited time starting in 2020.

https://www.3ders.org/articles/20180911-ikea-is-using-3d-printing-to-design-ergonomic-chair-the-ubik-for-gamers.html