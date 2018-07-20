Iconic Brady Bunch house for sale?

Violet and George McCallister bought the split-level Brady home back in 1973 for only $61,000. Now, their kids are putting the iconic home up for sale.

The Brady Bunch house—or at least the one that was used for exterior shots in the 1970s sitcom—is up for sale in Los Angeles. Asking price: $1.885 million.

The Brady home includes a rock wall fireplace, wood-paneled walls, floral wallpaper and an intercom/whole house radio.

Warning: Don’t expect this Brady home to look like the iconic TV show on the inside. Interior scenes for “The Brady Bunch” were filmed in studio in LA.

The Brady Bunch house is among the most photographed homes in America with a steady stream of 30-50 fans each day.

FYI: The Brady Bunch home is not the first show from TV’s golden age to go on sale. Last August, the Clampett Mansion from The Beverly Hillbillies hit the market at a price of $350 million. That home is still on the market.

