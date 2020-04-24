Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog This iconic board game was invented during an epidemic?

This iconic board game was invented during an epidemic?

Verne HillApr 24, 2020Comments Off on This iconic board game was invented during an epidemic?

Like

Fun fact: 1949–In the midst of the polio epidemic–a disease that placed tens of thousands of children inside iron lungs, and many thousands more around the country quarantined at home–a young San Diego schoolteacher named Eleanor Abbott invented Candy Land, one of the most popular board games of all time. Abbott created the game inside a polio ward, as a patient herself, with the hope of giving the immobilized children around her a momentary sense of freedom and mobility. As a way of further connecting with the kids, Abbott featured on the game board an illustration of a boy with a leg brace. Milton Bradley was quick to buy the game from Abbott. And to this day, Candy Land continues to be popular, 70 years after the disease was eradicated. So many of us played this game as kids, but I found the back-story fascinating. Who knew ?

Makes one wonder: What will be invented from this pandemic?

During the height of the polio epidemic in the 1950’s, children were prohibited from congregating at public pools, lakes, or parks to prevent the spread of the disease. At a time when most board games were designed for all-family play, Candy Land was particularly popular because it could be played alone by children who were confined indoors.

Although Candy Land started in a polio ward, the manufacturers of the “sweet little game for sweet little folks” never promoted its connection to the infamous disease. As for Candy Land’s creator, Eleanor Abbott never lost sight of her original goal for the game.  She donated (most) of the royalty income she received from Candy Land to charities dedicated to serving children in need.

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/candy-land/

NOTE:  According to the toy historian Tim Walsh, a staggering 94% of mothers are aware of Candy Land, and more than 60% of households with a 5-year-old child own Candy Land. The game continues to sell about 1 million copies annually.

https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2019/07/how-polio-inspired-the-creation-of-candy-land/594424/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Friday News, April 24, 2020

Verne HillApr 24, 2020

Teaching ‘seniors’ technology during a pandemic

Verne HillApr 24, 2020

5 Facts contact lens and glasses wearers need to know during COVID 19

Verne HillApr 23, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed for the food pantry, Food collected is mainly for school-age children http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003 *Non-perishable food items are collected Mondays (10-2) at City Lights Ministry (WS)    
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Volunteers are needed to stay overnight, help with check-in and assist those that are homeless and preparing to stay overnight! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes