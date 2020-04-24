This iconic board game was invented during an epidemic?

Fun fact: 1949–In the midst of the polio epidemic–a disease that placed tens of thousands of children inside iron lungs, and many thousands more around the country quarantined at home–a young San Diego schoolteacher named Eleanor Abbott invented Candy Land, one of the most popular board games of all time. Abbott created the game inside a polio ward, as a patient herself, with the hope of giving the immobilized children around her a momentary sense of freedom and mobility. As a way of further connecting with the kids, Abbott featured on the game board an illustration of a boy with a leg brace. Milton Bradley was quick to buy the game from Abbott. And to this day, Candy Land continues to be popular, 70 years after the disease was eradicated. So many of us played this game as kids, but I found the back-story fascinating. Who knew ?

Makes one wonder: What will be invented from this pandemic?

During the height of the polio epidemic in the 1950’s, children were prohibited from congregating at public pools, lakes, or parks to prevent the spread of the disease. At a time when most board games were designed for all-family play, Candy Land was particularly popular because it could be played alone by children who were confined indoors.

Although Candy Land started in a polio ward, the manufacturers of the “sweet little game for sweet little folks” never promoted its connection to the infamous disease. As for Candy Land’s creator, Eleanor Abbott never lost sight of her original goal for the game. She donated (most) of the royalty income she received from Candy Land to charities dedicated to serving children in need.

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/candy-land/

NOTE: According to the toy historian Tim Walsh, a staggering 94% of mothers are aware of Candy Land, and more than 60% of households with a 5-year-old child own Candy Land. The game continues to sell about 1 million copies annually.

https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2019/07/how-polio-inspired-the-creation-of-candy-land/594424/