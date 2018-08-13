The iconic blue-and-white CorningWare is back

Chances are, your grandmother’s casserole dishes had that classic blue-and-white cornflower design. *CorningWare, celebrating its 60th anniversary, is bringing back the nostalgic design called “Cornflower Blue,” which was an icon of the late 1950s through the 1980s.

In addition to CorningWare dishes, the pattern is also being released on Corelle, Pyrex and Chicago Cutlery items. https://www.today.com/home/corningware-dishes-cornflower-blue-are-back-stock-t135257