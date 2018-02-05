Eagles MVP quarterback, Nick Foles, has a ‘Higher Calling’ than the Super Bowl: ‘I Want to Be a Pastor’

In an interview on The CBN News Daily Rundown podcast, CBN Sports Reporter Shawn Brown told host Caitlin Burke, that the strong Christian leadership of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz made a huge difference for this team that’s now known as one of the most spiritual in the league. “They talked and said, ‘Hey we want to provide an opportunity for players to be baptized,’ and they started off their season doing that,” Brown said.

Wentz wasn’t able to play in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots because of a torn ACL in Week 14, but his backup quarterback Nick Foles shares his solid faith and has made sure his brothers-in-Christ continue to make faith the focus.

“My faith in the Lord means everything. I’m a believer in Jesus Christ and that’s first and foremost. That’s everything. I wouldn’t be able to do this game without Him, because I don’t have the strength to go out and do this. This is supernatural,” Foles told Brown.

“Here’s a guy who, at the beginning of the season, didn’t know where he was going to end up,” Brown said during his podcast interview.

“He was going to quit the game, he was going to leave the game and get into something else. And the Lord’s like, ‘No, I’ve got something else for you.’ He ends up going to the Eagles, he’s all, ‘OK I’m on the Eagles but I’m still a backup. Carson’s here, Carson’s great,’ at a team that he used to play for, a team that he used to start for, he’s back with this team again, they have a new starter who’s rocking it out there and he has to wonder, ‘Lord, what’s the purpose for me here,'” Brown said.

But Foles stayed ready, and the tables turned when Wentz was injured.

“The Lord gave him a second chance saying, ‘Hey I’m going to put you on display here so you can show the world what you have, how I’ve blessed you,” Brown continued.

Foles says that in the future he plans to hang up his cleats and focus more on sharing his faith.

“I want to be a pastor in a high school,” Foles said the Thursday before the Super Bowl. “It’s on my heart. I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary. I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith. It’s a challenge because you are writing papers that are biblically correct. You want to impact people’s hearts.”

“When I speak to (students), that’s such a time of young men and young women’s lives that there’s a lot of things that are thrown at them. So much temptation in this world, so much going on with social media and the internet that you want to talk to them and address it and share all the weaknesses I have because I’ve fallen many times,” Foles said. “It’s something I want to do. I can’t play football forever. I’ve been blessed with an amazing platform and it’s just a door God has opened, but I still have a lot of school left and a long journey.” https://goo.gl/qE7DYq