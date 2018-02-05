Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog ‘I Want to Be a  Pastor’

‘I Want to Be a  Pastor’

Verne HillFeb 05, 2018Comments Off on ‘I Want to Be a  Pastor’

Like

Eagles MVP quarterback, Nick Foles, has a ‘Higher Calling’ than the Super Bowl: ‘I Want to Be a  Pastor’

In an interview on The CBN News Daily Rundown podcast, CBN Sports Reporter Shawn Brown told host Caitlin Burke, that the strong Christian leadership of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz made a huge difference for this team that’s now known as one of the most spiritual in the league.  “They talked and said, ‘Hey we want to provide an opportunity for players to be baptized,’ and they started off their season doing that,” Brown said.

 

Wentz wasn’t able to play in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots because of a torn ACL in Week 14, but his backup quarterback Nick Foles shares his solid faith and has made sure his brothers-in-Christ continue to make faith the focus.

 

“My faith in the Lord means everything. I’m a believer in Jesus Christ and that’s first and foremost. That’s everything. I wouldn’t be able to do this game without Him, because I don’t have the strength to go out and do this. This is supernatural,” Foles told Brown.

“Here’s a guy who, at the beginning of the season, didn’t know where he was going to end up,” Brown said during his podcast interview.

“He was going to quit the game, he was going to leave the game and get into something else. And the Lord’s like, ‘No, I’ve got something else for you.’ He ends up going to the Eagles, he’s all, ‘OK I’m on the Eagles but I’m still a backup. Carson’s here, Carson’s great,’ at a team that he used to play for, a team that he used to start for, he’s back with this team again, they have a new starter who’s rocking it out there and he has to wonder, ‘Lord, what’s the purpose for me here,'” Brown said.

But Foles stayed ready, and the tables turned when Wentz was injured.

“The Lord gave him a second chance saying, ‘Hey I’m going to put you on display here so you can show the world what you have, how I’ve blessed you,” Brown continued.

Foles says that in the future he plans to hang up his cleats and focus more on sharing his faith.

“I want to be a pastor in a high school,” Foles said the Thursday before the Super Bowl. “It’s on my heart. I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary. I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith. It’s a challenge because you are writing papers that are biblically correct. You want to impact people’s hearts.”

“When I speak to (students), that’s such a time of young men and young women’s lives that there’s a lot of things that are thrown at them. So much temptation in this world, so much going on with social media and the internet that you want to talk to them and address it and share all the weaknesses I have because I’ve fallen many times,” Foles said. “It’s something I want to do. I can’t play football forever. I’ve been blessed with an amazing platform and it’s just a door God has opened, but I still have a lot of school left and a long journey.”    https://goo.gl/qE7DYq

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostCommon tax return mistakes that delay your refund
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Common tax return mistakes that delay your refund

Verne HillFeb 05, 2018

Plugged In Movie Awards. Vote now…

Verne HillFeb 05, 2018

THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB: Dr Pepper

Verne HillFeb 05, 2018

Community Events

Feb
5
Mon
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 5 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2018 Everyone who drops[...]
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Feb 5 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
This service is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens. 336.712-8000  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 5 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one.  /  336.788.7600
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Feb 5 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration fee: $15.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.971.7275 Childcare Available
7:00 pm Margot Shetterly @ Wait Chapel @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
Margot Shetterly @ Wait Chapel @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
Feb 5 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Margot Shetterly is the author of the best-selling book “Hidden Figures.” An inspiring true story of three black women who helped the USA win the space race! The event is FREE, however registration is required:[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes